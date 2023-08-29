Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bukhari discusses developments with his Indian counterpart

    By

    Aug 29, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, on Tuesday welcomednbsp;in his office at the Embassy, the new Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman.nbsp;

    Ambassador Bukhari wished his Indian counterpart success in his new diplomatic mission.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, in addition to the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, and issues of mutual concern.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L. Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man United News LIVE: Marcos Alonso ‘turns down’ move to Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag considers deal for Nicolas Tagliafico following Luke Shaw’s injury

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Snapchat introduces AI Dreams feature that converts selfies into astonishingly lifelike images, spanning from enchanting mermaids to regal figures from the Renaissance era.

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    The uniformed attendant sitting next to you on your flight is probably ‘deadheading’ or getting paid to fly as a passenger

    Aug 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man United News LIVE: Marcos Alonso ‘turns down’ move to Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag considers deal for Nicolas Tagliafico following Luke Shaw’s injury

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Snapchat introduces AI Dreams feature that converts selfies into astonishingly lifelike images, spanning from enchanting mermaids to regal figures from the Renaissance era.

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    The uniformed attendant sitting next to you on your flight is probably ‘deadheading’ or getting paid to fly as a passenger

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Earn Over 5%

    Aug 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy