Bukhari discusses developments with his Indian counterpart

NNA – nbsp;Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, on Tuesday welcomednbsp;in his office at the Embassy, the new Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman.nbsp;

Ambassador Bukhari wished his Indian counterpart success in his new diplomatic mission.

Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, in addition to the latest developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, and issues of mutual concern.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L. Y