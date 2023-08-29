Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral: Kremlin

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on Aug. 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including two other top leaders of Wagner and four men reported to be Prigozhin#39;s bodyguards.

When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: quot;The presence of the president is not envisaged.quot;

Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives. mdash; Reuters

