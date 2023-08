NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday received at the second presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the Secretary General of the Tashnag Party, MP Hagop Pakradounian,nbsp;with whom he discussed the general situation and the latest political developments, in addition to legislative affairs.

Speaker Berri later received Mr. Sarkis Sarkis.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y