Denzel Washington Makes ‘The Equalizer 3’ Worth Watching

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Action movies are expressions of their stars’ preferred personas: Tom Cruise, the fanatical daredevil savior; Keanu Reeves, the cool, sleek agent of death; and Liam Neeson, the gruff, paternalistic avenger. The same holds true for Denzel Washington, who in The Equalizer gets to be a wise, caring mentor, a lone warrior, and a virtuous vigilante. He’s also the baddest man on the planet, refusing to turn the other cheek to injustice and righting wrongs with extreme prejudice. Loosely reimagining the ’80s TV series of the same name, the Equalizer films are vehicles designed to spotlight everything audiences love about Washington, from his graceful style and heartfelt empathy to his nonchalant charm and ferocious intensity.

All those traits remain in full effect in The Equalizer 3 (in theaters Sept. 1), the third and supposedly final chapter in a serviceable trilogy defined by its meat-and-potatoes carnage and its headliner’s exceptional charisma. Director Antoine Fuqua’s latest relocates Washington’s Robert McCall—a former Marine who most assume is dead—from Boston to Italy, where he’s introduced having already laid waste to a veritable army of bodyguards at a gated vineyard estate.

When the owner of that residence arrives, he’s naturally shaken by the bloody scene, and that’s before he discovers Robert sipping wine in a basement, totally confident and calm despite the two guns pointed at his head. Per his countdown-via-stopwatch modus operandi, Robert gives his adversaries nine seconds to surrender. When they don’t comply, he demonstrates his imposing skills. Upon leaving, though, he suffers a careless injury and barely makes it back to the mainland, where he’s fortuitously discovered by a cop named Gio (Eugenio Mastrandrea) and taken to a local village doctor named Enzo (Remo Girone).

Read more at The Daily Beast.