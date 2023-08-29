Snapchat introduces AI Dreams feature that converts selfies into astonishingly lifelike images, spanning from enchanting mermaids to regal figures from the Renaissance era.

Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ feature can transform your selfies using generative AI

It will launch in Australia and New Zealand before rolling out across the world.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s no secret that filters can transform us into almost anything, be it a dog or a dancing hot dog.

But Snapchat has now taken this to the next level with the launch of a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to completely reimagine your photos.

The feature called ‘Dreams’ will allow users to create fantasy-themed AI selfies with just a few taps, and the results are incredibly realistic.

Mermaids of the deep sea and Renaissance-era royalty are among the starter pack of eight add-on Dreams that can be created, while others start at $0.99.

The AI ​​tool will launch in Australia and New Zealand first, before rolling out to other Snapchatters around the world in a couple of weeks.

Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ feature can transform your selfies using generative AI technology

HOW TO USE SNAPCHAT DREAMS Go to ‘Memories’ by swiping up from the camera

Tap Dreams and follow the prompts.

Upload a series of selfies

Choose a theme – there are eight complementary settings

Wait a few minutes to see eight versions of yourself in any theme of your choice.

“When Lenses arrived in 2015, Snapchatters were delighted when they transformed their appearance through augmented reality: they grew dog ears, changed their hair color in an instant, and shared it with their friends who couldn’t wait to react to the fun,” he said on Snapchat. .

“Recent advances in AI are opening up even more possibilities. Starting today, with a new feature powered by Gen AI called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that allow them to try out new identities, whether it’s a mermaid in a deep seascape or a renaissance-era royalty.

The AI-focused feature comes just months after Snapchat launched ‘My AI’, an ‘experimental and friendly’ chatbot designed to be a personal companion to every Snapchatter.

Powered by OpenAI, this can be used to come up with dinner suggestions, plan an itinerary, or even write poetry.

Dreams is a step forward as the tech titan seeks to “double down” on the use of AI in everyday life.

Generative AI, which supports the tool, is a type of model that can be used to create new content, such as audio, text, or images, by learning from input data.

ChatGPT, Replika, and Jukebox are among other platforms making use of this amid the rise of AI.

When available, the new feature will be visible in the ‘Memories’ section of Snapchat, which can be accessed by swiping up from the ‘Camera’.

When available, the new feature will be visible in the ‘Memories’ section of Snapchat, which can be accessed by swiping up from the ‘Camera’.

Snapchat’s Dreams feature uses your selfies to create new AI images

Here, ‘Dreams’ can be tapped, giving users the option to follow a series of prompts and upload selfies.

Here, too, one can choose one of eight themes, including the mermaid of the deep sea and renaissance royal concepts.

After several minutes, a user will see up to eight iterations of themselves immersed in whatever theme they have chosen.

Snapchat claims that other new themes will be released periodically after the launch.