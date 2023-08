NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel received on Tuesday Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon Tarcisio de Lima Ferreira Fernandes Costa who paid him an acquaintance visit.

Talks focused on the latest developments in the country and the region as well as the ties between Lebanon and Brazil.

The meeting was attended by the partyrsquo;s Foreign Affairs Head Dr. Michel Abi Abdallah, the party#39;s International Secretary Marwan Abdallah as well as Lawyer Imad Khoury.

