Liev Schreiber, 55, steps out with his pregnant wife Taylor Neisen, 31, in New York City

Liev Schreiber, 55, and his 31-year-old pregnant wife Taylor Neisen were spotted talking to a friend on Sunday afternoon.

The lovebirds are expecting their first child together.

Taylor covered her tummy in a flowy black dress with matching sandals and added a brown handbag.

Liev, who has two children with former partner Naomi Watts: Alexander “Sasha,” 16, and Samuel “Kai,” 15.

Taylor, Liev and a friend were spotted chatting in the Big Apple while waiting for their car, with their adorable pup in tow.

Taylor opted for an ankle-length dress with spaghetti straps that paired perfectly with her casual sandals.

The mother-to-be wore her blonde locks loose around her, with a light brown bag slung over one shoulder.

Liev put on a pair of jeans with a cream-colored button placket and chose to leave stubble on his cheeks.

The father of two – who will soon be three – had a can of liquor in his hand.

Taylor was seen with a tummy tuck in June; she has since shared photos of her pregnant belly.

Liev and Taylor married in July in a secret ceremony.

The Dailymail.com source revealed that they exchanged vows in front of just four guests, including two of his children.

Also at the wedding were author Jonathan Safran Foer and his wife; Jonathan officiated the wedding.

They’re getting married at their oceanfront Montauk home, a 3,500-square-foot home with four bedrooms and four and a half baths.

He previously shared the house with Naomi; they split in 2016 after being together for 11 years.

Liev and Taylor started dating in 2017; the model is also the former Miss South Dakota.