Defense and Displaced Ministers discuss new wave of illegal Syrian refugee entries to Lebanon

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Defense, Maurice Slim, on Tuesday met in Yarzeh with Caretaker Displaced Minister, Issam Charafeddine.

    Both men reviewed the countryrsquo;s general situation, most importantly the illegal influx of Syrian refugees to Lebanon three weeks ago, stressing the importance of coordination between all military entities and administrations to control Lebanonrsquo;s borders with Syria.nbsp;

    For his part, Minister Sleem affirmed that the Lebanese army units were sparing no effort to deal with this phenomenon, noting that the Army has succeeded in thwarting an attempt by hundreds of Syrian refugees to illegally enter Lebanon through border crossing points a few weeks ago.nbsp;

