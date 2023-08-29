House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, the congressman said Tuesday.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done,” Scalise tweeted. “The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, multiple myeloma has about a 60 percent five-year relative survival rate. This means that a patient with that cancer is about 60 percent as likely as people without multiple myeloma to live for five years after diagnosis.

