Idalia Expected to Hit Florida as ‘Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane’

Marco Bello/Reuters

Hurricane Idalia will continue intensifying before slamming into Florida on Wednesday, forecasters warn, bringing a potentially deadly storm surge and destructive winds.

Evacuations are already underway Tuesday as Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane. As it barrels across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia is forecast to dramatically increase in power to a Category 3. The National Hurricane Center warned early Tuesday that Idalia “is expected to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida.”

The Big Bend area is expected to be lashed by winds 120 mph winds and up to 12 feet of storm surge—around the same levels of surge seen last year in Florida as Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction as it swept through the state.

