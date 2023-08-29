Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    News

    Idalia Expected to Hit Florida as ‘Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane’

    By

    Aug 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Idalia Expected to Hit Florida as ‘Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane’

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Hurricane Idalia will continue intensifying before slamming into Florida on Wednesday, forecasters warn, bringing a potentially deadly storm surge and destructive winds.

    Evacuations are already underway Tuesday as Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane. As it barrels across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia is forecast to dramatically increase in power to a Category 3. The National Hurricane Center warned early Tuesday that Idalia “is expected to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida.”

    The Big Bend area is expected to be lashed by winds 120 mph winds and up to 12 feet of storm surge—around the same levels of surge seen last year in Florida as Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction as it swept through the state.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Deal done – Bayern Munich defender arrives in Milan tonight for Inter Milan’s move

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Idalia is now a hurricane moving toward Florida with strong winds and a life-threatening storm surge

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy thinks college applications should include a 1-mile run and other parts of the Presidential Fitness Test

    Aug 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Deal done – Bayern Munich defender arrives in Milan tonight for Inter Milan’s move

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Idalia is now a hurricane moving toward Florida with strong winds and a life-threatening storm surge

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy thinks college applications should include a 1-mile run and other parts of the Presidential Fitness Test

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    How to create your Facebook business account

    Aug 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy