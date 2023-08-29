WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Benjamin Pavard will soon complete his move from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan.

This is reported by the Italian news channel Gazzetta. it, reports that the Nerazzurri have been given the green light by Bayern to sign the Frenchman and that he will be in Milan tonight.

The transfer saga between Inter, Bayern, and Pavard has been dragging on for over a week now.

But now it has finally come to its conclusion. The Nerazzurri will complete the signing of the former Stuttgart defender very soon.

There are only a few days left in the transfer window.

That is why Inter has of course insisted on finally closing the deal.

Bayern, in turn, has always wanted to seal the deal. The German champion already agreed on a fee with Inter more than a week ago.

However, the main problem has always been that Bayern only wanted to sell Pavard after finding a replacement.

But Inter gave the Bavarians an ultimatum: it’s now or never.

Done deal – Benjamin Pavard now moves to Inter Milan

Today, Inter and Bayern had more talks to try to finally get the deal over the line.

And according to the Gazzetta, the Bavarians have finally given the green light to Inter.

Pavard travels to Milan tonight. Everything is ready, right down to the formalities of the move.

Pavard will undergo his medical examinations and then he can sign his contract as an Inter player.

Having missed Inter’s first few games of the season, the 2018 World Cup winner should be part of Nerazzurri’s squad for their Serie A match against Fiorentina this Sunday.

For his part, the player is enthusiastic about the movement in every way.

Pavard reportedly went on ‘strike’ by missing several training sessions to put pressure on Bayern to implement the move.

Deal done – Bayern Munich defender arrives in Milan tonight for Inter Milan’s move