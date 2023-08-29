Lebanese Delegation Headed by Honorary Consul General of Nepal Engages in Multi-Level Talks in Kathmandu

NNA – Representing Lebanon, a delegation headed by Sheikh Mohammed Wissam Ghouzayel, the Honorary Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in Lebanon, engaged in a series of high-level meetings with top Nepali officials.

On Tuesday, the delegation met with the Chief of the Nepali Army to discuss military training programs between the two countries. Later the same day, they convened with the President of the Federation, Mr. Chandra Dhakla, and his deputy, Mr. Hem Raj Dhakal, to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Lebanese Chamber of Commerce and its Nepali counterpart.

On Wednesday, the delegation was received by the Nepali Foreign Minister and the Secretary-General of the Ministry, where bilateral relations and pending MOUs were discussed. The next day involved talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Nepal on the same subjects.

In conclusion, the delegation highlighted the warm reception they received in Nepal and the continued support from the Nepali government.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============