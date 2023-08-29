‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3, Episode 5 Recap: Is Meryl Streep the Killer?

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building begins this week’s episode by confronting the fact that the details of the case are starting to resemble those of the first killing the central trio investigated. Charles’ (Steve Martin) love interest cannot be the murderer again. In the first season, Jan (Amy Ryan) was guilty. Now, everyone suspects his fiancée, Joy (Andrea Martin), may be a killer. But Charles persists: Joy is not another Jan.

Charles is, however, having some doubts about marrying Joy. These hesitations are unrelated to her potential involvement in Ben’s (Paul Rudd) murder, but rather in the fact that he never meant to propose to Joy. Oh, well. There’s not much Charles can do about it now that Joy is already tasting cakes. Luckily, his trusty stunt double Saz (Jane Lynch) makes an appearance this week to run Charles through his relationship struggles.

Meanwhile, Charles’ partners in crime, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), both have their own romantic escapades to worry about. Mabel plans to investigate the murder case (or rather, her sexual tension) with Tobert (Jesse Williams) over a cocktail. Oliver is going over to Loretta’s (Meryl Streep) for dinner, sporting a new hairstyle to win her over: “Is it giving Karen or Cary Grant?” he asks his confidantes.

