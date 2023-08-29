House Majority Leader Steve Scalise says he has multiple myeloma. The rare blood cancer is treatable but often returns after going into remission.

US House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said he has multiple myeloma. It’s a rare blood cancer that can be treated for years but currently is not curable. Scalise said he got blood work this week after not feeling like himself.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday that he has a rare blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some bloodwork done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” Scalise said in the statement.

Scalise said he has “begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months.” He added that he will work during the treatment period and plans to return to Washington, DC.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” Scalise said. “I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

While Scalise said that his cancer is treatable, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, multiple myeloma is “currently not curable, but we can manage the disease effectively for years.”

Treatments for the cancer could include “chemotherapy, proteasome inhibitors, immune-modifying drugs or other medications, or stem cell transplantation,” MSKCC said.

The treatments can help bring the cancer into remission, but it will often return, MSKCC said.

According to MSKCC, there were 35,000 cases of multiple myeloma in the US in 2022, and the number of cases is rising with time.

