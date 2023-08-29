This Under $50 Lash and Brow Serum Volumizes in Just 3 Weeks

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermelect.

Until a few years ago, I not only thought that all lash serums were created equal, but I also thought that, aside from prescription-strength formulas, the entire lash and brow-enhancing category was a gimmick. It wasn’t until one of my coworkers with very well-endowed lashes told me that her secret to mascara-free lashes was not the extensions I had assumed she had, but a lash serum that she had been using regularly for a few months. This was enough to get me on board the lash serum bandwagon, and I’ve been a believer ever since.

After being a loyal lash serum user since 2020, my FYP feed recently served me some bad news: some eyelash serums can cause orbital fat loss, eye irritation, and under-eye pigmentation due to prostaglandin analogs (chemical compounds with “hormone-like effects.”) Unfortunately, unlike the majority of the TikTok-beauty info I encounter on the app, after doing some truer research, it appears the rumors are true which would explain some of the irritation, discoloration, and other side effects I’d shrugged off over the past few years.

