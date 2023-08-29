Majority Leader in the House of Representatives Steve Scalise has a ‘highly treatable’ blood cancer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The second-most senior Republican in the House of Representatives said he plans to continue working while he receives treatment and will return to Washington, D.C.

In a statement Tuesday, Scalise said he was diagnosed after feeling bad and having blood tests done.

In 2017, Scalise was shot in the hip while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, tearing several organs.

Steve Scalise, Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which he called “a highly treatable blood cancer.”

The Louisiana Republican underwent tests after feeling “not like myself” for the past week, he said in a statement. “I have now started treatment, which will continue for the next few months.”

Scalise, 57, said he plans to continue working while he receives treatment and will return to Washington, D.C., but did not say exactly when.

Congress will return to the U.S. Capitol after Labor Day for a busy month.

This isn’t the first time Scalise has faced a major health crisis.

In 2017, he was one of six people injured in a mass shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, during team practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise was shot in the hip and the bullet tore several organs. On his way to recovery, he underwent months of surgeries and blood transfusions.

