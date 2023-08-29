Vivek Ramaswamy Embarassingly Tries to Own Eminem Over Cease-and-Desist

MSNBC

In an absolutely cringeworthy response to the demand that he stop using Eminem’s music on the campaign trail, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy asked for the “real Slim Shady” to stand up while accusing the rap superstar of carrying the establishment’s water.

Towards the end of a combative interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Ramaswamy was pressed on the cease-and-desist letter he received last week from music license company BMI telling him it would no longer license Eminem’s music for use by the candidate’s campaign.

In a letter dated Aug. 23, BMI said it “received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions.” This came after Ramaswamy performed an impromptu version of “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, adding that it was his favorite walkout song at campaign events.

