‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Seiter Is Alive After Phony Death Statement Posted to Instagram

Josh Seiter is “alive and well,” the Bachelorette star announced Tuesday, just hours after a phony death statement was posted to his Instagram account. Now, the 36-year-old claims a hacker was the culprit behind the fake announcement.

“As you can see, I am alive and well,” Seiter said in a video posted to his Instagram. “My account was hacked, for the last 24 hours I have been trying desperately to get into it.”

Seiter said the hacker played a “cruel joke” when posting the announcement, making light of his public struggles with mental health.

