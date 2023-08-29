Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Seeking nominations for the top ad industry recruiters

    Insider is seeking nominations for its list of top headhunters for the ad industry.This list showcases outside recruiters helping ad firms find C-level execs, AI talent, and more.Submit your nominations via the form below by September 15.

    After a rough start to the year, the US ad industry’s hiring picked up significantly during the middle of the year, and the rise of AI-driven tools will further reshape advertising roles, according to Insider Intelligence.

    From C-levels to AI-talent, advertisers, ad agencies, and adtech companies are turning to top recruiters to find the talent who can help lead their companies into the future.

    Insider is seeking nominations for outside recruiters, both independent and at agencies, with experience helping ad industry clients staff up. Check out our previous list here.

    Please submit your nominations via this form by 5 p.m. ET September 15. We’ll publish the list in late September.

