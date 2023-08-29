EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dier is expected to be left off Tottenham’s squad for their Carabao Cup tie at Fulham, with the England defender’s future looking bleak under Ange Postecoglou amid ties to Bayern Munich

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eric Dier will not play a role in Tottenham’s EFL Cup match against Fulham on Tuesday

Spurs have repeatedly offered Bayern Munich the chance to sign Dier

The future of Tottenham stalwart Eric Dier under Ange Postecoglou looks bleak, with the defender set to be left off the squad on Tuesday night to face Fulham in the EFL Cup.

Dier has not played in any of Postecoglou’s first three matchday selections during the Spurs’ undefeated start to the season.

There was hope that Dier would make an appearance at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night, given Tottenham’s priorities for the EFL Cup.

However, it is clear that Dier will once again be left out to give a clear indication that he is not in Postecoglou’s plans.

The development comes amid Bayern Munich’s tentative interest in Dier.

Since joining Tottenham in 2014, Dier has made 361 appearances for the club.

In addition to Dier, Tottenham also wants to replace Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez, and Giovani Lo Celso before the transfer window closes.

Paris Saint-Germain could also spark their interest in Tanguy Ndombele, who has been on loan at Napoli and Lyon.

