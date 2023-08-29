Girl, 16, Stabbed To Death During Fight Over Sweet And Sour Sauce At DC McDonald’s

A dispute centered around sauce outside a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., took a tragic turn as it escalated into the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old, according to police.

Naima Liggon, a resident of Waldorf, Maryland, was killed in the early morning incident on Sunday, as detailed by a news release from the Metropolitan Police in the nation’s capital.

The incident unfolded outside a McDonald’s located in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Following the stabbing, Liggon was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle. Authorities were alerted to the situation when they received a report of a teenage girl with stab wounds at the hospital shortly after 2 a.m. Despite the efforts to save her, Liggon succumbed to her injuries. Later on Sunday, law enforcement arrested a 16-year-old girl, also from Waldorf, who was found to be carrying a knife.

The arrested teen has been charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

During a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Monday, Detective Brendan Jasper testified that Liggon was fatally wounded during an argument over “sweet-and-sour sauce” involving three girls outside the McDonald’s shortly after 2 a.m.

According to Detective Jasper’s testimony, Liggon and another girl engaged with the 16-year-old suspect physically, attempting to get into a vehicle. The suspect then “lunged” at Liggon with a 7 1/2-inch pocketknife, resulting in injuries to her chest and abdomen.

The teen entered a plea of “not involved,” equivalent to a juvenile not guilty plea. Her defense attorney argued that she acted in self-defense within a dispute that had been initiated by others. Prosecutors, on the other hand, contended that she was the only one who had brought a knife to what started as a physical altercation.

“At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce,” said D.C. Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur..

