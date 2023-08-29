Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Jacksonville Dollar General Shooting: 911 Call Made By Shooter’s Dad Released

    Investigators released new surveillance video capturing the moment police entered the Jacksonville shop where a self-proclaimed white supremacist opened fire on shoppers, killing three Black people.

    BREAKING: New Video Shows Jacksonville Gunman At Family Dollar Store Before Massacre As Dollar General; Footage Also Released of Police Response https://t.co/dwVLfYh7Ah

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2023

    The post Jacksonville Dollar General Shooting: 911 Call Made By Shooter’s Dad Released appeared first on Breaking911.

