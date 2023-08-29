OAK CREEK, Wis. — On Tuesday morning, a former Oak Creek educator accused of sexually assaulting a student entered a plea of not guilty in court.

As outlined in the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old student from Oak Creek High School said that he had sex with his 22-year-old teacher, Rachel Goodle. Goodle faces two felony charges, specifically one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and another count of sexual assault involving a student and school staff.

During the recent court session, Oak Creek police Detective Zachary Case testified that Goodle and the student had engaged in sexual activity within her classroom in December 2022. Case further revealed that surveillance footage from December 2, 2022, indicates Goodle and the student spent over an hour alone in her classroom.

The case is set to return to court next month. It is important to note that Goodle is no longer employed by the school district.

The post HS Teacher Who Allegedly Had Sex With Student In Classroom Pleads Not Guilty appeared first on Breaking911.