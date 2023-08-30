Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    News

    Ammon Bundy: God Told Me to Go To My Arraignment

    By

    Aug 30, 2023 , ,
    Ammon Bundy: God Told Me to Go To My Arraignment

    Sarah Miller | Idaho Statesman

    Militia leader Ammon Bundy said he was considering fleeing Idaho, but God told him to go to court—conveniently in time for an arraignment that, if skipped, could have led to his arrest.

    Bundy, a right-wing figure who rose to fame in a pair of armed standoffs against law enforcement, is facing two lawsuits from St. Luke’s Health System. The Idaho-based hospital group says Bundy and his activist organization, the People’s Rights network (PRN), defamed doctors by falsely accusing them of child trafficking. Bundy did not participate in the defamation lawsuit, and was ordered to pay $26 million after he lost a default ruling this summer. St. Luke’s sued Bundy a second time this month, accusing him of hiding assets to avoid paying the default.

    Bundy was also arrested for contempt of court this month, and released on a $10,000 bond. He stood to be re-arrested and lose his bond if he did not appear in court on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bodycam Video Shows Moments After Wisconsin Deputy Exposed To Fentanyl

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Why Russia and India both crashed on the moon’s south pole before India nailed the first soft landing there

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    India wants to fly its own astronauts to the moon, after becoming the first nation to land on the lunar south pole

    Aug 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bodycam Video Shows Moments After Wisconsin Deputy Exposed To Fentanyl

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Why Russia and India both crashed on the moon’s south pole before India nailed the first soft landing there

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    India wants to fly its own astronauts to the moon, after becoming the first nation to land on the lunar south pole

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Terrifying Forecast Shows Hurricane Idalia Could Hit Florida TWICE

    Aug 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy