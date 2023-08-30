Terrifying Forecast Shows Hurricane Idalia Could Hit Florida TWICE

National Hurricane Center

As Florida’s gulf coast continues to hunker down ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival Wednesday morning as an “extremely dangerous” storm, those on the state’s Atlantic coast are also being warned to keep an eye on the tropical system this weekend.

That’s because the Global Forecasting System, a U.S. federal hurricane projection model, predicts the remnants of Hurricane Idalia could circle back and strike Florida a second time early next week.

If Idalia stays true to the GFS forecast, it’d strike Florida’s big bend region on Wednesday morning before traversing across North Florida—where flash flooding, heavy rainfall, and winds in excess of 100 mph are forecasted—and eventually through Georgia and South Carolina, back into the Atlantic.

Read more at The Daily Beast.