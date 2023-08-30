Bodycam Video Shows Moments After Wisconsin Deputy Exposed To Fentanyl

MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — A deputy was administered Narcan after responding to a scene where he believes he was exposed to fentanyl. This happened in the middle of the Fond du Lac Freeway, as Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean William was inspecting inside a crashed vehicle. The preliminary cause of the crash he was investigating was from an accidental overdose.

Read the full story from TMJ4 here.

