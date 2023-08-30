Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Why Putin Finally Planned a Big Trip Abroad After His Arrest Warrant

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly prepared to venture out for his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued his arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

    Putin will be making his visit in China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, according to a Bloomberg report.

    The ICC issued Putin’s arrest warrant in March over his alleged involvement in abducting and illegal deporting children from Ukraine, reportedly causing panic inside the Kremlin about the stability of Putin’s rule and whether the warrant was tantamount to calling for regime change.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

