How One Citizen Fought Back Against a Cop’s Road Rage

Police work requires split-second decisions, which can lead to honest mistakes. But what happened to New Mexico motorist Mario Rosales in 2018 was something else.

While driving home in his Ford Mustang, he legally passed a pickup truck, and the other driver started tailgating him. Road rage can be deadly, so Rosales grew concerned.

No matter which way he went, the truck stayed in his rearview mirror. Rosales eventually reached his home in Roswell, New Mexico, hoping the truck would keep going. Instead, the vehicle blocked Rosales in his driveway, and the stranger behind the wheel started yelling and cursing at him.

