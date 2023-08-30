Eastman Dares Critics to Find Damaging Emails. They’re Already Public.

John Eastman, the lawyer indicted in Georgia on RICO charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, appeared on Fox News Tuesday for an interview in which he seemed to pretend like an incriminating email he sent—and which has been in the public record for some time—simply doesn’t exist.

On The Ingraham Angle, Eastman was asked by anchor Laura Ingraham about whether the prosecutors can prove the case, which Ingraham said revolved around Eastman and the other defendants “all basically agreeing—implicitly, explicitly—that you all knew this was phony and that your decision amongst yourselves was to advance the plan to overturn the election.”

Eastman responded that the prosecution has “all the evidence” and “all my emails.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.