Biden Admin. Announces $250 Million In New Military Aid For Ukraine

WASHINGTON (DOD) – With the presidential drawdown authority package announced today, the U.S. has committed more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“Today, the department also announced an additional security assistance [package] to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs,” said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing today.

The aid package is the 45th of its kind and includes, among other things, air defense and artillery munitions, mine-clearing equipment and medical vehicles, Singh said.

“The U.S. will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security systems requirements,” Singh said.

Most Recent Tranche of Equipment:

– AIM-9M missiles for air defense

– Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, also called HIMARS

– 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds

– Mine-clearing equipment

– Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided, or “TOW,” missiles

– Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets

– Hydra-70 rockets

– Over 3 million rounds of small-arms ammunition

– Armored medical treatment vehicles and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, or – – Humvee, ambulances

– Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing

– Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment

Presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, allows the president to withdraw weapons, ammunitions and material from existing U.S. military stocks and provide that to other nations in certain circumstances.

