‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3 Recap: Rosario Dawson Slays One of Star Wars’ Best Space Fights

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) has really lost her way. Even Ahsoka’s (Rosario Dawson) snarky droid Huyang (David Tennant) knows this, although he’s not exactly swift like the Jedi. That doesn’t stop him from informing Sabine that she’s “the worst candidate to be a Jedi out of all the Jedi he’s ever known.” Ouch.

Still, Ahsoka can’t give up on Sabine. The pair have spent the first two episodes bickering over finding Grand Admiral Thrawn and their old pal Ezra Bridgers, but by Episode 3, “Time to Fly,” the pair have agreed to look past their differences and fight together as a fierce duo. Too bad Sabine has been out of Jedi training for quite some time. Ahsoka has a lot of work on her hands.

Tale is old as time with this one, when it comes to the Star Wars franchise. A Padawan seeks out guidance from a Jedi mentor. The youngster wants to learn—fast, as soon as possible. But the force doesn’t come with the snap of a finger. The trainee grows restless, but as Ahsoka puts it, “Anger and frustration are quick to give power.” Today, Sabine doesn’t realize her true powers. Leave it for next week, or even the week after—we’ve still got five episodes left for her to fully come of age.

