WAFA: Israeli army detains more than 37 Palestinians in a large-scale arrest campaign

NNA – Israeli occupation forces today detained 37 Palestinians, mostly from Hebron, in a large-scale arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank.

In north of the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces detained nine Palestinians in Nablus, while in Qalqilya two others were detained.

In Jenin, also in north of the West Bank, Israeli forces conducted a military raid into Siris village, south of the city, where they detained two siblings.

Another military raid was carried out in the town of Zeita town, north of Tulkarem, and detained an ex-prisoner.

Five Palestinians were detained by occupation forces in Ramallah city.

In south of the West Bank, Israeli forces raided the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, where they detained four Palestinians.

Additionally, Israeli police detained two Palestinian from the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.–WAFA

=======R.H.