UK should take China to task on human rights and Taiwan, MPs say

NNA – Britain must take a tougher stance on China over its severe human rights abuses and help Taiwan build its defences to deter a potential attack from Beijing, an influential group of MPs says.

With the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, scheduled to land in China on Wednesdaynbsp;for a first official visit in five years, a report from the foreign affairs select committee says ministers have to call out the countryrsquo;s transnational repression.

Chinarsquo;s behaviour is a threat to world security that cannot be ignored, it says.

The Chinese Communist party (CCP) is ldquo;seeking to silence criticism of its human rights abuses, and impose its foreign policy and Xi Jinpingrsquo;s thought beyond its own bordersrdquo;, the committee, which is Tory controlled, writes. ldquo;This is a challenge to the functioning of democracies globally.rdquo;

In an embarrassment for Cleverly, the committee accuses him of leaving a void in the governmentrsquo;s China policy, which it says has been kept secret from ministers ndash; leaving universities, companies and Whitehall departments confused about what interactions with China are permissible.

It proposes ministers publish an unclassified version of its China strategy.

The foreign secretaryrsquo;s long planned visit had been diplomatically choreographed to give the impression that the UK was seeking to repair political and economic cooperation with Beijing on issues such as the climate crisis, trade and Ukraine without abandoning western values. He is expected to meet his counterpart, Wang Yi, and Chinarsquo;s vice-president, Han Zheng.

It remains to be seen if the Chinese government dismisses the blunt select committee findings as an irrelevant coincidence, or instead views the report as a way for the UK government to convey its true hostility to the CCP leadership.–The Gaurdiannbsp;

=============R.H.