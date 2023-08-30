How to Prevent Lawn Burn From The Summer Heat

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As the scorching summer heat sets in, your once lush and vibrant lawn may be at risk of developing unsightly brown spots known as lawn burn. Turf burn occurs when blades of grass are exposed to excessive heat and sunlight, resulting in dehydration and damage. However, with proper care and a few precautions, you can keep your lawn healthy and green during the hottest months. In this article, we’ll explore various strategies to prevent lawn burn, including the invaluable role of professional lawn treatment services.

1. Adequate irrigation

Proper watering is the basis of a healthy lawn, especially in the heat of summer. Deep and frequent watering is key to preventing lawn burn. Instead of frequent light watering, give your lawn a good soaking once or twice a week. Watering early in the morning or late in the evening helps minimize evaporation and allows the grass to absorb water effectively.

2. Regular mowing

Keeping the grass at the right height by mowing regularly can go a long way in preventing lawn burn. Set the mower blades to a higher level because taller grass shades the soil and retains moisture. Avoid mowing during the hottest part of the day, as this can stress the grass and make it more susceptible to burning.

3. Mulching for soil health

Applying a layer of organic mulch around trees, shrubs and flower beds can help retain soil moisture and regulate temperature. Mulch acts as a protective barrier, reducing water evaporation and providing a buffer against extreme heat. In addition, as mulch breaks down, it enriches the soil with nutrients, creating a healthier environment for your lawn to grow.

4. Proper fertilization

Balanced fertilization is essential to prevent lawn burn. Nitrogen-rich fertilizers can promote healthy grass growth, but excessive use in the summer can lead to burn. Choose slow-release fertilizers and follow the recommended application rates. These fertilizers provide a steady supply of nutrients to the grass over time, reducing the risk of over-fertilization and burn.

5. Creating shadows

Strategically placing shade can help protect your lawn from the harsh sun. Consider planting trees or installing structures such as pergolas to create shaded areas. Not only does this provide relief to your lawn, it also adds aesthetic value to your outdoor space.

6. Professional lawn treatment services

While taking care of your lawn with DIY is commendable, employing the services of professional lawn care experts can offer a number of benefits. These experts have an in-depth knowledge of different types of grass, soil conditions and local climate. They can tailor their treatment to meet your specific lawn needs to ensure optimal health and growth.

Professional lawn treatment services often include:

Tailored Fertilization: Lawn care professionals analyze soil composition and grass type to ensure the right mix of nutrients to promote healthy growth without burning.

Pest and Weed Control: These services identify and address pest infestations and weed growth that can stress your lawn. Proper pest and weed control will prevent damage and additional stress during the summer.

Aerating and seeding: Aerating your lawn allows for better water absorption and root growth, while seeding levels thin areas and increases your lawn’s overall resistance to heat and stress.

Irrigation Management: Professionals can assess and optimize your irrigation system to ensure proper water distribution without overflow or waterlogging.

Conclusion

Preventing lawn burn during the summer heat requires a combination of proper lawn care practices and the expertise of professional lawn treatment services. By implementing effective strategies for watering, mowing, mulching and fertilizing, along with creating shade and seeking professional help, you can enjoy a lush and healthy lawn even as the temperature rises. Remember that a well-maintained lawn not only enhances your home’s curb appeal, but also provides a cool and welcoming outdoor space for you and your loved ones.

