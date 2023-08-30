Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Thursday, August 31, 2023

    Aug 30, 2023

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Session by the Youth and Sports Parliamentary Committee, headed by MP Simon Abi Ramia, to discuss issues concerning the Lebanese Olympic Committee, in the Dialogue Room, fourth floor.nbsp;

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Public participation session at the invitation of the Ministry of Energy and Water at Ras Baalbek municipality building to discuss the environmental impact assessment for a feasibility study project to establish a concentrated solar power plant with a capacity of 70 megawatts and energy storage for 7 and a half hours in the Ras Baalbek area – Baalbek district – Baalbek, Hermel Governorate.nbsp;

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;Amalquot; movement commemorates the forty-fifth anniversary of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his two companionsrsquo; disappearance. The event takes place in the city of Beirut, Jnah area, facing NBN TV.

