Man dead in Sydney apartment fire

A man has been found dead in an apartment complex that caught fire this morning in Sydney.

The man, in his 60s, is believed to be one of the occupants of the third-floor apartment but has not been formally identified.

An autopsy will confirm his identity later this week.

BUILDING FIRE IN DOWNTOWN SYDNEY

A crime scene has been set up while investigators investigate the cause of the fire.

Fifteen residents were evacuated from the building and will remain displaced for some time until the building can be safely entered.

The Red Cross Foundation is trying to find alternative housing.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the apartment complex, causing part of the building and roof to collapse, Fire and Rescue New South Wales said.

“We don’t know if everyone got out, we just hope nobody got in because they are all our neighbors, we know them,” said a local resident.

As many as thirty firefighters attended the scene of the fire on Abercrombie Street in Darlington.

Firefighters were unable to enter the building to fight the fire, as the fire had caused damage and access to the apartment was blocked.

The fire is now under control.

“We haven’t been able to conduct a full search, so we can’t say we’re completely clear at this point,” Fire and Rescue NSW told 9News.

Roads near Redfern station will remain closed, including Abercrombie Street, Ivy Street, Lawson Street, and Gibbons Street.

The fire did not affect train lines or rail operations at nearby Redfern Station.

