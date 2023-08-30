Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    King Charles Overruled William to Put Andrew in His Car

    Aug 30, 2023
    Reuters

    King Charles ordered Prince William to drive his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew to church in Balmoral on Sunday, a new report suggests.

    A report in U.K. tabloid the Mirror by that paper’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers says the king “overruled” his son’s objections, and ordered “the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York back into the family fold.”

