NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday welcomed at his Yarzeh office German military attacheacute;, Col Heino Matzken, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

During the visit, Matzken introduced his successor, Lt Col Kai Rolf Zimmermann, to the Army Commander.

