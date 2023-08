NNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will host his Turkish counterpart for a two-day visit beginning Thursday, Moscow has announced, after Ankara#39;s senior diplomat held talks with officials in Kyiv last week.

Maria Zakharova, Russia#39;s foreign ministry spokeswoman, told reporters the diplomats would discuss quot;a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda,quot; including on the conflict in Ukraine.–AFP

======================R.H.