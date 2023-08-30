Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    News

    Single people in Hawaii need to make an average of $112,411 to get by, a study has found. Here’s how US living wages compare in the most expensive states.

    By

    Aug 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Single people in Hawaii need to make an average of $112,411 to get by, a study has found. Here’s how US living wages compare in the most expensive states.

    It’s costly to be single in the US.

    PM Images

    Hawaii is the most expensive place for single people to live in the US, an analysis found. 
    Single people need an annual paycheck of $112,411 to make a living wage in the state, per the data.

    The cost of living for single people is often higher than for couples. 

    The cost of living for single people is often dramatically higher than their coupled-up counterparts. But while the so-called “singles tax” is nothing new, single people in some US states may be faring better than others.

    An analysis from GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, found that Hawaii was the most expensive place for single people to live in the US. They need around $112,000 to make a living wage in the state, which is more than double the US median salary of $57,200, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.

    Mississippi was ranked the cheapest state in the US, where single people only needed to make $45,906 a year to earn a living wage, per the analysis.

    The study used survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the cost of annual necessities for a single person state by state. The researchers then doubled the cost of necessities to factor in discretionary spending and savings.

    Here’s how the cost of living varies per state in five of the most expensive states.

    1. Hawaii

    Living wage for a single person: $112,411

    Kā‘anapali Beach in Hawaii.

    ejs9/Getty Images

    2. Massachusetts

    Living wage for a single person: $87,909

    Massachusetts.

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    3. California

    Living wage for a single person: $80,013

    Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

    Coyright Roy Prasad/Getty Images

    4. New York

    Living wage for a single person: $73,226

    Olympic Tower, New York City.

    Barry Winiker/Getty Images

    5. Alaska

    Living wage for a single person: $71,570

    Denali Mountain, Alaska.

    Sherri Cassel/iStock/Getty Images Plus

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ChatGPT is becoming a certified cash cow with OpenAI on course to generate $1 billion in annual sales, report says

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Idalia Now Category 4 as Florida Braces for Impact

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Harry Can’t Resist Trashing His Family in New Documentary Series

    Aug 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ChatGPT is becoming a certified cash cow with OpenAI on course to generate $1 billion in annual sales, report says

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Idalia Now Category 4 as Florida Braces for Impact

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Harry Can’t Resist Trashing His Family in New Documentary Series

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    North Macedonia: How long before it can join the EU?

    Aug 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy