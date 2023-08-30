Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Harry Can’t Resist Trashing His Family in New Documentary Series

    Prince Harry said he turned to therapy after serving in Afghanistan triggered memories of losing his mother at a young age, a trauma he said was “not discussed” at the time, in an apparent swipe at his father.

    He said serving on the front lines in Afghanistan prompted an “unraveling,” in the course of which he found himself “lying on the floor in the fetal position.”

    Harry made the comments in his new documentary series, Heart of Invictus, which tracks the progress of six competitors as they prepare for the 2016 Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style event for wounded veterans that he founded. The five-part show, which prominently features Harry, dropped Wednesday morning on Netflix, ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, which kick off in Dusseldorf next week.

