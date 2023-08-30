Assaad Hariri, Korean Ambassador discuss means to boost cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations

NNA – Head of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assaad Hariri, on Wednesday discussed with South Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, Ambassador IL Park, the best means to boost cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in multiple fields, including trade, economy, tourism, culture, and education. The pair also stressed the importance of exchanging expertise between the two countries, according to a statement by Haririrsquo;s press office.

For his part, Ambassador Park expressed his country#39;s readiness to expand cooperation and strengthen relations with the Association, especially with regard to exchanging information and developing trade and investment. He also stressed his readiness to expand the scope of economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas of interest to North Lebanonrsquo;s Merchants Association.

Moreover, Park stressed the importance of quot;promoting agriculture, energy, culture and industry,quot; and said, quot;Wersquo;ve discussed the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening relations between companies and businessmen in the two friendly countries.quot;

In turn, Hariri expressed his appreciation for the previous assistance provided by South Korea to Lebanon, and affirmed that quot;bilateral relations between the two countries are developing well.quot; He praised quot;the recent assistance that Lebanon has received from South Korea in the fields of solar energy, which contributed to improving the conditions of lighting the streets of Beirut.quot;

Hariri finally hoped that quot;economic and trade cooperation between the association and South Korea would continue.quot; He requested that quot;the city of Tripoli be taken into consideration in the next budget, due to its large population, and its position as the second largest city in Lebanon.quot;

R.H.