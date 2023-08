NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Industry Minister, Georges Boujikian, with whom he discussed relevant Ministry affairs.nbsp;

On the other hand, Premier Mikati received North Lebanon and Akkar MPs Walid Baarini, Muhammad Suleiman, Abdul Aziz Samad, and Ahmed Al-Khair.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on developmental affairs related to the northern district and Akhar.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y