NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday received at the Grand Serail, US envoy Amos Hochstein, nbsp;in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea.nbsp;

The meeting also took place in the presence of Premier Mikatirsquo;s Diplomatic aAdvisor, Ambassador Boutros Asaker, and nbsp;the Lebanese government#39;s coordinator to the United Nations forces, Brigadier General Mounir.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y