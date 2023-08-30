Berri broaches general situation with US Envoy Hochstein, meets Canadian Ambassador

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, US envoy Amos Hochstein, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation. nbsp;

The meeting lasted for one hour, after which Hochstein described his meeting with Speaker Berri as excellent and constructive.

In turn, Speaker Berri renewed his thanks for the efforts made by Hochstein that resulted in the start of the exploration process in Block No. 9, stressing that ldquo;the efforts of the Parliament will remain focused on electing a new president of the republic, and completing the required legislations in the oil field, most notably the sovereign fund, as well as the legislations required to complete the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.quot;

Speaker Berri stressed before the American envoy, quot;the need to stop the Israeli violations of International Resolution 1701,rdquo; highlighting ldquo;the depth of the relationship with the international peacekeeping forces ldquo;UNIFILrdquo; since 1978 until now.rdquo; Berri also stressed Lebanonrsquo;s keenness on preserving stability as well as its keenness on its sovereignty over the entire Lebanese soil.

On the other hand, Berri received Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, with whom he discussed the latest political developments and the country#39;s general situation.

nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

nbsp;