Raksha Bandhan 2023: Gadar 2 makers announce ‘buy 2 get 2 tickets’ offer for Sunny Deol star film

The team behind “Gadar 2” has introduced a special offer to the public ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Zee Studios announced a “buy 2, get 2 tickets free” promotion for the film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This offer is only valid through the weekend.

Raksha Bandhan Offer

The promotional post read: “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book Karein tickets under Buy 2 Get 2 ongoing offer with the code – GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under Buy 2, get 2 offer this holiday season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now.”

Fans of the film are excited about this offering, with some predicting that “Gadar 2” will surpass ₹500 crores value in the coming weekend. One social media user said on Instagram, “500 crores this week pair (this weekend Gadar will take 2 ₹500 crores

.” Another said, “Wow. Very nice idea and a good offer. Brother/Sir this time I have very well-noted Campaigns and promotions for Gadar-2 I expect the same promotion for all of our upcoming films.’

The film, which was released on 11th August, has already earned almost Rs5 crore on its 18th day of release, according to Sacnilk.com.

“Gadar 2” is a sequel to the hit movie “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” with Sunny Deol reprising the role of truck driver Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel playing his Pakistani wife Sakeena. The movie is directed by Anil Sharma.

Sunny Deol, reflecting on the success of “Gadar 2,” mentioned his plans for the future at a recent screening of the movie in London, as reported by ANI.

He said, “I haven’t planned anything yet about what I’m hopefully going to do next because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to get my step right, one step at a time.”

He expressed his desire to continue making larger-than-life films with strong values ​​that match what audiences are currently looking for in cinema.

He emphasized that you have to work step by step and choose subjects that can illuminate the silver screen.

