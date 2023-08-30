Ministers of Information and Environment and Association for Bird Conservation launch “Taghreed” project to protect migratory birds and documentary program on “Radio Lebanon”

NNA – Caretaker Ministers of Information Ziad Makary, and Environment Nasser Yassin, as well as Head of the Association for Bird Conservation in Lebanon, Fouad Itani, held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, at the Ministry of Information, during which they launched the ldquo;Taghreedrdquo; project and a documentary program for the protection of migratory birds broadcasted daily on ldquo;Radio Lebanon.rdquo;

The press conference was attended by Radio Lebanon Director, Mohammed Gharib, Information Ministry#39;s Studies#39; Department Head, Khodr Majed, Program Director at Radio Lebanon Rita Noujaim El Roumi, Bird Conservation Association members, and a number of Ministryrsquo;s heads of departments and figures.

In his delivered word, Caretaker Minister Makary said: ldquo;Today, we are pleased,nbsp;as the Ministry of Information, to support an awareness campaign related to the environment. It is our duty to stand alongside the Ministry of Environment and the Association for Bird Conservationnbsp;in Lebanon (ABCL) and its president, Fouad Itani, to spread the campaign to protect migratory birds.rdquo;

Minister Makary added: ldquo;We are also pleased that Radio Lebanon, this ancient radio station that spreads awareness through its programs, will be the pioneernbsp;to launch a documentary program dedicated to talking about migratory birds that are subject to poaching. This program will be broadcast daily at 8:30 a.m. starting from todayquot;.

In turn, Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin said that ldquo;Lebanon, in its geographical location, is considered one of the most important lines for millions of migratory birds to cross its skies between Asia, Europe and Africa,rdquo; stressing ldquo;the importance of protecting biological diversity, preventing poaching, and raising awareness of the role of birds in diversity and biological balance and how poaching leads to breaking this balance.rdquo;nbsp;

Minister Yassin also hailednbsp;the campaign to protect migratory birds under the title ldquo;So They Fly in Peace.rdquo;

Head of the Association for Bird Conservation in Lebanon, Fouad Itani, thanked the Ministries of Information and Environment for sponsoring the ldquo;Taghreedrdquo; project to protect migratory or settled birds, highlighting their importance in improving the environment and adding touches of beauty in the homeland.

nbsp;

——————– L.Ynbsp;

nbsp;