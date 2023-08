NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement on Wednesday, that it is following up on the developments in Gabon, calling upon the Lebanese in the African nation to keep cautious and safe.

It added that in case of emergency, the Lebanese in Gabon are called to contact the Lebanese Embassy in Libreville on the following number 241 66 40 13 52.

