Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    News

    Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

    By

    Aug 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Update: The boiling water alert has been lifted for all affected areas.

    Previous coverage: A boiling water alert is in effect near 11187 Laughton Circle at Kingsbridge and 1200 Lithgow Lane.

    The City of Fort Myers says they are repairing two water main breaks and about 38 homes are currently without water until the breaks are repaired.

    A precaution against boiling water applies to the following areas:

    Arborwood Reservation

    Legacy gateway

    Kingsbridge Plantation

    The entire subdivisions of Somerset Plantation

    Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

    The city advises residents to boil water before consuming it, cooking, brushing their teeth, or washing dishes.

    Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nvidia stock has another 125% upside as ‘Mother of all cycles’ looms, Wall Street firm says

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Germany highlights discrimination risks of AI

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    David Alabo: Afrofuturism and hope

    Aug 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Nvidia stock has another 125% upside as ‘Mother of all cycles’ looms, Wall Street firm says

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Germany highlights discrimination risks of AI

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    David Alabo: Afrofuturism and hope

    Aug 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy