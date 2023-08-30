Fort Myers boiling water notice withdrawn

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Update: The boiling water alert has been lifted for all affected areas.

Previous coverage: A boiling water alert is in effect near 11187 Laughton Circle at Kingsbridge and 1200 Lithgow Lane.

The City of Fort Myers says they are repairing two water main breaks and about 38 homes are currently without water until the breaks are repaired.

A precaution against boiling water applies to the following areas:

Arborwood Reservation

Legacy gateway

Kingsbridge Plantation

The entire subdivisions of Somerset Plantation

The city advises residents to boil water before consuming it, cooking, brushing their teeth, or washing dishes.

