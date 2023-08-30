Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ministry of Information, al-Makassed sign donation agreement in support of sign language

    Aug 30, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, and President of Islamic Al-Makassed Organization, Faysal Senno, on Wednesday signed a donation agreement to fund the translation of Tele Liban#39;s news bulleting into the sign language.

    quot;There are thousands of people who cannot hear; they are deprived of television, radio an all the media means in Lebanon,quot; said Makary.

    quot;Al-Makassed needs the state; all Lebanon needs a strong, steadfast, just and secular state,quot; he added.

    quot;The Lebanese citizen can only live under the (rule) of law and under a fair state that does not discriminate between citizens,quot; he said.

