Ministry of Information, al-Makassed sign donation agreement in support of sign language

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, and President of Islamic Al-Makassed Organization, Faysal Senno, on Wednesday signed a donation agreement to fund the translation of Tele Liban#39;s news bulleting into the sign language.

nbsp;

quot;There are thousands of people who cannot hear; they are deprived of television, radio an all the media means in Lebanon,quot; said Makary.

nbsp;

quot;Al-Makassed needs the state; all Lebanon needs a strong, steadfast, just and secular state,quot; he added.

nbsp;

quot;The Lebanese citizen can only live under the (rule) of law and under a fair state that does not discriminate between citizens,quot; he said.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H